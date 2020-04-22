Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The Benin monarch, in a letter he personally signed and addressed to Buhari, expressed shock over the death of Kyari who he said displayed diligence and dedication in the discharge of his duties as chief of staff.

“Kyari epitomised diligence and dedication all through his career, both in the private and public spheres. He represented the pinnacle of astuteness in approach to his responsibilities and was the embodiment of loyalty to Your Excellency and unbridled patriotism to the nation.

“A conscientious, humble and humane personality, his demise will indeed be felt across the wide spectrum of the nation’s socio-political space

“We are aware of the special relationship that has been established between Kyari and Your Excellency over the decades and we are aware of the impact his passing is bound to have on you,” he said.