Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has congratulated the newly elected President of the Nigerian Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata (Esq), describing his emergence as a huge success while praying for divine direction in his term.

A statement signed by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, said “It is with great joy that the news of Barr. Olumide Akpata as Presiden-Elect of the Nigerian Bar Association was received in the palace of the palace of the Oba of Benin.

‎”On behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to congratulate Barr. Olumide Akpata on this great occasion of his emergence as incoming President of Nigerian Bar Association.

“His Royal Majesty’s prayer is that God almighty and the great royal ancestors guide and grant you wisdom to pilot the affairs of Nigerian Bar Association”.

