This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, for the palace of the Oba of Benin and made available to journalists in Benin.

“On behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to congratulate His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, on his re-election for a second term in office.

“As His Royal Majesty said on numerous occasions, the Benin Throne is non-partisan that on election day let the people speak because the voice of the people is the voice of God”, he said.

The Oba commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Peace Commission headed by General Abdulsalami Abubakar rtd, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies for their roles played in ensuring free, fair and credible election in the state.

“The Omo N’Oba N’Edo thanks His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, for ensuring that Edo State election was free, fair and violent-free and also thanks all the candidates of the political parties for adhering to the advice for a violent-free election given to them during the peace meeting in the Oba’s Palace on 2nd September, 2020 which has been widely acclaimed to have doused the tension that was building up before the election.

“The National Peace Commission headed by His Excellency, General Abdulsalami Abubakar rtd, GCFR, is appreciated for the signing of the Peace Accord among the gubernatorial candidates thereafter.

“Furthermore, Independent National Electoral Commission headed by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is also commended for a successful and peaceful in Edo State”, he said.

The royal father urged all the citizens of the state to support the governor in his developmental strides in other to take Edo State to the next level just as he said that the Palace is grateful to the Almighty God and the royal ancestors for granting their prayers for a peaceful election in the state.