Romanus Okoye

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has congratulated the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) president-elect, Mr. Olumide Akpata on his victory at the justed concluded elections.

The message is contained in a Palace Press Release with reference No: BTC.A40/VOL.LVIII/236, dated August 14, 2020. I was signed by Frank Irabor, Secretary, Benin Traditional Council.

“It is with great joy that the news of Barr. Olumide Akpata as President-elect of Nigerian Bar Association was received in the Palace of the Oba of Benin” he stated.

The President-elect was congratulated on behalf of the Oba and the entire Benin Traditional Council. “On behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to congratulate Barr. Olumide Akpata on this great occasion of his emergence as incoming President of Nigerian Bar Association.”

The President-elect was given royal blessings for providence to continue to guide him as he pilots the affairs of the Association. “Barr. Olumide Akpata, His Royal Majesty’s prayer is that God Almighty and the great royal ancestors guide and grant you wisdom to pilot the affairs of Nigerian Bar Association.”