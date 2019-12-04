Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has solicited the assistance of foreign governments and international organisations in stamping out the menace of human trafficking and irregular migration in the country.

The Oba made the call while playing host to the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Jesper Kamp, who visited him in his palace in Benin.

He announced that the palace would set up a liaising team that would work with the Danish government in proffering permanent solution to the irregular migration and human trafficking

The Oba explained the team would facilitate a workable blueprint with foreign nations in collaboration with Oba Ewuare Foundation to reduce the devastating effects and other social crimes associated with human trafficking.

He stressed that social welfare intervention and job opportunities by foreign nations would serve as huge panacea in reducing the scourge of irregular migration in the country.

Earlier, Kamp described Oba Ewuare as champion in the global fight against human trafficking, saying the monarch efforts has been recognised globally as tangible symbol of distinction.

He said Danish government has concluded arrangements to partner the palace and agencies of government in various ways that would reduce the menace to the barest minimum.