From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare11, yesterday, dissociated itself from an online fund raising organized by some elements who have in the recent past cast aspersion on the Palace.

The Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, in a press statement said “The attention of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has been drawn to an online fund raising organized by Comrade Clement Erhanomigho Edegbe, Eddie Murphy Idahosa and others, who are social media influencers that they have the backing of the Oba Palace to raise $13,000 to secure the services of a lawyer to challenge a court case involving one Murphy Uyi that is fond of casting aspersion on the Palace from Germany where he resides.

‎”For the avoidance of doubt and clarity, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to state that the Oba of Benin Palace did not authorize any person(s) to embark on such online fund-raising an behalf of the Oba of Benin.

“Consequently, the Benin Traditional Council wishes to advise Edo sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora to ignore the fraudulent online fund raising as the organizers do not have the authority of the Palace to do so”.‎

