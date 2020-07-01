Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewaure II, has disowned a viral video in which he purportedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as fake news.

Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, in a statement yesterday, described the trending video, anchored by one Eranomigho Edegbe, that hurled invectives and insults at Buhari, saying it has no authority of the Oba.

Irabor also condemned the aspersion cast on the persons of former All Progressives Congress national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Captain Hosa Okunbo, by the same video.

He said the relationship that existed between the palace and the president was still being maintained, adding that the palace would not only continue to pray for the well being of the president, but continue to pray for the success of his administration.

“For the purpose of clarification, and to set the record straight, Oba of Benin wish to make it categorically and irrevocably clear that the said video and the contents therein were not commissioned nor encouraged by the Oba.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the malicious attacks on the integrity of the president and other persons whom the video seek to malign.

“We wish to state unequivocally that our love for the president is unparalleled as the relationship dated back to days of the late Oba Erediauwa, the immediate past Oba of Benin, which has been extended to the present monarch.

“We also wish to state that Oshiomhole has always respected not just the traditional institutions in Edo, but also the palace of the Oba of Benin. Okunbo is illustrious son of the palace, thus, there can be nothing but goodwill and positive prayers for this distinguished son of Benin kingdom.”