Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has welcome yet another new born baby into the Benin Royal family.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), signed by its Press Secretary, Mr. Frank Irabor and made available to Journalists in Benin.

The release said that the Princess was born on 20th October, 2020 but the good news to the public was put on hold because of the #EndSARS protest.

“By the grace of the Almighty God and the benevolence of our ancestors, the Benin Traditional Council on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully wish to announce that Her Royal Highness, Queen Owamagbe of Benin Kingdom has been delivered of a beautiful baby girl.

“The delivery took place on 20th October, 2020 on the birthday and coronation anniversary day of His Royal Majesty.

“On that day, the #EndSARS protest and tension were already on, therefore, the announcement was delayed till now” the press release said.

The press statement said that the infant Princess and her mother are in excellent health and in good spirits.

It stated that it our prayers that the Princess will grow in good health, excellence and grace and that she shall be blessed immeasurably by the Almighty God and the great Royal Ancestors with the wisdom, kindness and generosity, knowledge and courage of her illustrious father, our father, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

The press statement also congratulated the Queen, Her Royal Highness, Queen Owamagbe for a safe delivery and pray that this happy occasion shall birth more blessings for her, for the Palace and for the entire Benin Kingdom.

The release said a date for the naming ceremony will be announced later.