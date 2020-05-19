Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, announced the arrival of a bouncing baby boy into the royal home.

Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe, who broke the news at a press briefing at the Oba’s Palace, yesterday, said: “By the grace of the Almighty God and the benevolence of our ancestors, the Benin traditional council on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully wish to announce that Her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota of Benin Kingdom has been delivered of a bouncing baby boy. The infant Prince and his mother are in excellent health and good spirits. It is our prayers that the Prince will grow in good health, excellency and grace and that he shall be blessed immeasurably by the Almighty God and the great royal ancestors with the wisdom, kindness and generosity, knowledge and courage of his illustrious father, Oba Ewuare II.”

He hailed Queen Iyayota for her safe delivery and prayed that this happy occasion should birth more blessings for her, the palace and for the entire Benin Kingdom.