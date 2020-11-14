Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on the inauguration of their second term in office.

A statement signed by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, said “On behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, the Benin Royal family and the good people of Edo state, the Benin Traditional Council felicitates with His Excellency Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State and His Excellency, Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State on the occasion of their successful swearing-in ceremony on November 12 for a second term in office.

“Your Excellencies, while wishing you a successful tenure in office, Hiss Royal Majesty prays to God Almighty and the royal ancestors to grant you wisdom, magnanimity and tenacity of purpose to serve the people selflessly and consolidate on the good works thus far done in our dear state,

“May your tenure be peaceful to everyone and be a shining beacon to successive administrations

yet to come”.

‎Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.

The governor in a statement yesterday, said the appointment was the only political appointment to be made for now.

He added that “all other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021”.