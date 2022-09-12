From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance in preserving the cultural ethos and traditional institution in Nigeria.

He spoke after a private meeting with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace in Benin, Edo State.

He recalled failed attempts by cultural imperialists to disrupt the traditional institution in Africa, including Benin Kingdom, where the invaders looted Benin bronzes over a century ago.

He, however, expressed thanks to God and his forebears that some of the artefacts looted by the invaders have started returning to their original abode.

The Benin monarch also acknowledged the role of the president and the support of stakeholders in preserving the traditional institution which, he said, has remained intact.

“When the white man came and tried to disrupt our traditional institution, you will all agree with me that they failed. So, they left our traditional institution intact. That is why we are still here.

“They took away our artefacts to remind them of their visit. But the artefacts are coming back. I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for his strong stance in supporting the cultural, the traditional institution; preserving the culture of Nigeria and so many other things. We may not know what the president has done for us. Nigerians will know perhaps later,” Ewuare II said.

Ooni of Ife, while recalling the ancestral ties between Benin kingdom and Ile Ife in Osun State, revealed his mission to Oba of Benin palace is to ask of the welfare of the Oba and extend best wishes of his people.

On his part, Emir of Kano, paid tribute to the Benin throne and promised to sustain the legacies of his forebears as well as straighten the bond of friendship between Benin kingdom and Kano emirate.