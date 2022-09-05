FromTony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, halted all planned solidarity protest by the coalition of Benin socio- cultural organizations over the arrest, arraignment and remand of the Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr Frank Irabor and six others by the Edo State Police Command.

The Coalition of Benin Socio-cultural organizations reportedly planned to protest today (Monday 5th of September) in solidarity with the Benin Traditional Council Secretary, Frank Irabor and six others arrested and arraigned in a Benin High Court on Thursday last week in connection with the demolition.

The alleged illegal demolition of over 80 houses in Ulegun Community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state on the alleged order of Frank Irabor, had earlier provoked a protest from Ulegun community, which led to the arrest and prosecution of Irabor and six others.

But the BTC in a press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, explained that the reason for the planned protest is being addressed by the Palace.

“The attention of the Benin Traditional Council has been drawn to a planned solidarity gathering by the Coalition of Social Cultural Organisations over the arrest and detention of the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor and some chiefs in Benin Kingdom.

“While the Palace appreciates their concern, let it be known that, the Palace of the Oba of Benin does not want such gathering at this time and consequently directs that the organisers of the gathering halt the exercise immediately.

“The issue in question that led to their arrest is being resolved. In this regard, nobody or group of persons should gather in the Oba of Benin Palace or anywhere in Benin Kingdom on Monday 5th September, 2022. This announcement is important for all those concerned to comply please”, the statement said.