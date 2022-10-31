Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has inducted eight Dukes traditionally known as Enigie to oversee some villages in his domain.

The Dukes are the first set of hereditary titles of Enigie that had been inducted since the past six years when the Oba ascended the throne.

Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Osaigbovo Iguobaro announced the induction via a statement issued on Sunday in Benin.

Iguobaro said with the development, Akenzua Ileruhnuwa is to preside over Oghobaghase village, while Imadonmwinyi E. Ogbemudia takes charge of Obagie N’Evbuosa village both in Ikpoba-Okha LocalGovernment Area of Edo.

Uwaifiokun Festus Ogbo, according to him, assumes duty as Enogie of Ugha village; Eguagie Ogieayevbona, Enogie of Ike-N’isi village, while Owie Osamudiamien Terry takes charge of Evboeren N’erua village, all in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

Others are Igbinidu Iduorobo Ernest, for Uwan Esegie village and Alfred Erhauyi Osagie as Enogie of Oye-Iyanomo village, both in Ovia North East Local Government Area, while Izevbokun Lucky Obaisiagbon presides over Evbovbioba/Evboekhae village in Oredo Local Government Area of the State.

The chief press officer reported the paramount ruler as warning the inductees against indiscriminate sale of communal land in their various domains.

He warned that he would not hesitate to sanction any of them that got involved in nefarious activities.

“Why would we sell communal land indiscriminately? You didn’t advise investors and developers to provide basic amenities, including schools and other amenities that will give comfort to residents in your area.

“All you are interested in is sell land, use the proceeds to purchase expensive vehicles and start bragging.

“Anyone that is involved in such an act henceforth, I will personally remove him from the position.

“Things are changing for good in Benin Kingdom. As Dukes, you should be well behaved. Behave responsibly both in principle and practice.