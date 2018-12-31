Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has instituted N1 million each for Holy Aruosa Cathedral Welfare and Development Funds.

The monarch announced this at a special thanksgiving service at the Benin National Church as part of activities to climax the 2018 annual Ugie festival.

The Omo N’Oba explained that the welfare fund was to assist the children of Holy Aruosa, while the development fund was for the church development and urged well-meaning Edo indigenes to contribute to the funds.

Earlier, in a homily, the officiating Priest at Holy Aruosa, Ohen-Osa Harrison Okao, admonished believers to shun evil ways in order to receive God’s blessings in the coming years.

Ohen-Osa, while warning politicians to desist from violence and other acts inimical to the electoral process, cautioned the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs to cause mayhem during elections.

He also called on those involved in money-ritual killings to desist or be ready to incur the consequences of their evil actions.

The Priest commended the Oba of Benin for his achievements since ascending the throne, especially the ban on community development association (CDA), the pronouncement against illegal migration and human trafficking, as well as the assistance given to victims and other less-privileged members of the society.

Ohen-Osa offered prayers of good health, long life and prosperity for the Omo N’Oba, members of the Benin Royal Family, Chiefs, Enigie and entire Benin, the state and the country in general. He also prayed for a hitch-free and successful 2019 general elections.

The high point of the service was the Royal thanksgiving led by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Iloi, members of the Benin Royal Family, Chiefs, Enigie, market women, political-office holders and a cross section of the public.

The choir of Holy Aruosa rendered melodious songs. In the end, His Royal Majesty gave them with the sum of N50,000, while another sum of N100,000 was given to a group in the church.