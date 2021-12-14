From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, announced Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, as a member of the board of trustees of the Benin Royal Museum, where the returned artefacts would be kept and be opened to the public including researchers and scientists.

He also named Aghatise Erediauwa, Nduka Obaigbena, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru amongst others, to be members of the board of trustees for the museum.

He made the announcement during a colourful documentation ceremony ahead of the formal hand over of two artefacts, a cockerel (okpa) and Uhunwun Elao from the United Kingdom.

The Benin monarch and those involved in the process of the return of the artworks looted from Benin during the 1897 invasion of the empire, signed the necessary documents in line with the British laws regarding return of artefacts and the objects would at a later day be handed over to the Monarch for keeps by the federal government.

The Oba, while commending the role played by the federal government in the return of the artifacts, said Benin art and culture reflect the past and present glory as well as splendour of the kingdom.

“As our treasures are returned, our youths will be able to establish a new relationship with the heritage bequeathed by their forefathers. The return of all the treasures taken away will begin a new era of Benin history and civilisation.

“International best practice and the rule of law dictate that restitution and compensation is the new discourse.

“We ask that friendly countries seeking to return our artifacts should do so directly to the Oba of Benin or to the federal government of Nigeria who will hold them in trust and return the same to the Palace of the Oba of Benin Kingdom as was recently done in Cambridge and Aberdeen”, Oba Ewuare II, added.

Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, said the ceremony was in line with President Muhammadu Buari’s administration’s commitment that all stolen artefacts should be returned to Nigeria and sent to their original owners.

The ceremony was attended by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, representative of the Ooni of Ife, representative of the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire who is from Benin Kingdom.

Also in attendance, were Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Edo State and immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Ken Imansuagbon, former deputy governor of the state, Lucky Imasuen, palace chiefs and traditional rulers from other parts of the state.

