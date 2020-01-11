Judex Okoro, Calabar
The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V have promised to work together to strengthen the traditional institution in Nigeria.
Speaking during a historic visit to the Obong of Calabar on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in his palace on Egerton Street, in Calabar South, Oba Ewuare II, said it was high time royal fathers came together to advance the Nigerian unity and prosperity.
He said once they come together it would be a source of strength that will enable them to play the advisory role expected of them in the development of the country.
He said: “This visit is very significant. It is good to see you again and thanks immensely for receiving us in your domain after our ascension to the throne of our forefathers.
“I have to follow the footsteps of our forefathers to honour the memories and strengthen the brotherly affiliation of our people. This visit would help to strengthen cultural ties between Edo and Cross River.
“Besides, it is time to encourage community development association, tackle human trafficking and then share my thought in traditional development of Nigeria traditional institution which is a sin qua non to good governance.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V said it was really historical for the Oba to pay him a visit in his palace.
Edidem Abasi Otu V said the coming of the Oba and his entourage was a demonstration of a show of solidarity and love to the traditonlal institution.
He said: “History has been made for you to come and pay a thank+you visit after your coronation. You are not a visitor in anyway and this is very unique in our culture
“I can tell you that the Efik Kingdom would be very happy that this history and re-enactment would continue. Your coming would definitely restore the tradional glory and the old relationship between the Benin and Efik kingdoms.”
The Oba of Benin is expected to pay a courtesy call on:the, governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Monday, January 14, 2020 and then leave for Port Harcourt on the same visit to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
