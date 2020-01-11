Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and the Obong of Calabar, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V have promised to work together to strengthen the traditional institution in Nigeria.

Speaking during a historic visit to the Obong of Calabar on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in his palace on Egerton Street, in Calabar South, Oba Ewuare II, said it was high time royal fathers came together to advance the Nigerian unity and prosperity.

He said once they come together it would be a source of strength that will enable them to play the advisory role expected of them in the development of the country.

He said: “This visit is very significant. It is good to see you again and thanks immensely for receiving us in your domain after our ascension to the throne of our forefathers.

“I have to follow the footsteps of our forefathers to honour the memories and strengthen the brotherly affiliation of our people. This visit would help to strengthen cultural ties between Edo and Cross River.

“Besides, it is time to encourage community development association, tackle human trafficking and then share my thought in traditional development of Nigeria traditional institution which is a sin qua non to good governance.