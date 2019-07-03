Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs chaired by Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Ewuare II, on Wednesday sought the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari in the ongoing crisis between the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

They have also demanded two slots in Buhari’s yet-to-be-constituted cabinet.

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Ewuare II, who spoke during a closed-door meeting with the president said “Mr. President, we as traditional rulers in Edo State, are concerned about the crisis between Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress National Chairman and his Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, and Edo State House of Assembly.

“If this crisis is not resolved now with immediate effect, it might jeopardise the progress of the state.

“On behalf of the good people of Edo State, we kindly appeal to Mr. President to use your good offices to intervene and stop this crisis,” he added.