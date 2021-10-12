The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has postponed all activities marking his fifth coronation and birthday anniversary in honour of the late business and philanthropist, Capt. Hosa Okunbo.

This is contained in a statement, dated Oct. 11 and signed by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Mr Frank Irabor, “on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.”

According to the statement, the postponement is to honour Okunbo whom he describes as an “illustrious son” of the State.

“Hosa” as he was commonly addressed, died in the UK on Aug. 8, 2021, and was buried in Benin on Oct. 8.

The statement read “Oba of Benin wishes to inform the general public that as a result of the demise of Capt. Idahosa Wells Okunbo, and his burial few days ago, His Royal Majesty has directed that all events lined up to mark the fifth coronation anniversary celebration on 20 October, 2021, should be postponed.

“Capt. Okunbo was an illustrious son of Edo State in whom we were well pleased. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace,” it said. (NAN)

