From Tony Osauzo & Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, restated his five-point programme, saying that he was committed to the development of the country.

Addressing party faithful and supporters at a campaign rally held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, Atiku who thanked the people of Edo State for voting him in 2019, said he would carry everybody along by devolving power, and unify the country if elected, adding, “that is why we are being referred to as unifier.”

He promised to provide security, including community policing and education, to enable every child go to school, assuring that “universities will not go on strike.”

Besides, Atiku promised to revive the economy to allow industries resume production and provide jobs for the unemployed youths, just as he promised to provide infrastructure – roads and efficient rail system in partnership with the private sector.

Atiku, while urging Edo people to stick with and vote for the PDP, promised to fulfil his electoral promises, adding that the party would pay them back.

Also speaking, his running mate and Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said the PDP made a great choice for Edo and the Niger Delta by fielding Atiku and himself.

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, wished Atiku Abubakar, well in his quest to become the country’s president.

He stated this when the PDP standard bearer and his entourage made a courtesy visit to his palace in Benin.

The Oba urged Atiku to consider the state as his home and not otherwise noting that it is a home away from home for him.

The monarch said he had been following his (Atiku’s) assurances to Nigerians ever since the political campaigns started.

He, therefore, prayed that God and the ancestors should grant the PDP candidate his heart desires.

Earlier in his remarks, the PDP presidential candidate said he was at the palace to seek the Oba’s blessings.

He said it would be out of place for him to have come to the state without visiting the palace for his blessings.