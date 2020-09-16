The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has proposed the hosting of a post election feast of peace for the various political gladiators and other political actors in the state.

He said since all contestants for Edo gubernatorial election are sons and daughters of the land, the feast of peace is aimed to reunite and foster deeper understanding amongst the different political parties and their supporters.

The Oba disclosed this when he played host to the former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He expressed displeasure over the unhealthy political development in the state, emphasising that the outcome of Edo election is “No Victor, No Vanquished”, hence, all parties must eschew violence and thuggery.

He, therefore, urged youths to resist the temptation of being used as tools for violence‎.

Earlier, General Abdulsalami Abubakar told the Oba that he was in the state to assist in ensuring absolute peace before, during and after the election.

The NPC Chairman, while predicting peaceful election in Edo State, expressed optimism that the peace pact between the two main political actors will in no small measure reduce tension and fear.