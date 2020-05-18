Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II announced on Monday the birth of a baby boy into the Benin royal family.

The news was disclosed to the public at a press briefing at the palace of the Benin monarch by the Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe.

The Oba, while thanking God and the ancestors for the newborn baby, said mother and baby are alive, hale and healthy.

The royal statement reads:

‘By the grace of the Almighty God and the benevolence of our ancestors, the Benin Traditional Council on behalf of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin and the Royal Palace of Benin Kingdom, joyfully wish to announce that Her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota of Benin Kingdom has been delivered of a bouncing baby boy. ‘The infant Prince and his mother are in excellent health and good spirits”, the monarch said. ‘His Royal Majesty prayed for his newborn child to grow in good health and should also be blessed greatly. ‘It is our prayers that the Prince will grow in good health, excellency and grace and that he shall be blessed immeasurably by the Almighty God and, the great Royal Ancestors with the wisdom, kindness and generosity, knowledge and courage of his illustrious father, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.’

He congratulated the Queen, Her Royal Highness, Queen Iyayota, for her safe delivery and prayed that this happy occasion should birth more blessings for her, the palace and for the entire Benin Kingdom.