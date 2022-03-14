From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Benin Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has expressed concern over the rising criminal hideouts in some parts of Edo State.

The Oba stated this when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladipo Amao, who was on a working visit to the state, paid him a courtesy call in his palace in Benin City.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said based on intelligence reports, criminals are setting up camps and building ‘luxury houses’ in rural areas that are difficult for police to access.

“Security solutions are not to be discussed openly. However, I want to say that some information reaching us a while ago that there are camps dotted all over our rural areas.

“These camps are not just camps but “luxury houses” that you will not expect anybody to live in. They are well organised.

“We need to investigate. I do not think the police have access to these areas and flush them out – criminals, armed robbers and kidnappers.

“I want to thank you for taking interest in the security of the state. I also commend the efficient way of tackling security especially insurgency. It is still a work in progress. The President has done a lot of work,” the Benin monarch added.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

On his part, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladipo Amao, said that some neighbourhoods in Edo State have become a hideout for Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We are aware that some of the neighbourhoods have become a hideout for IPOB.

“We have met with the Governor on areas of collaboration,” he said.

While assuring that criminal elements in the state will be flushed out, the Air Marshall sued for the support of the traditional institutions to enable its personnel to succeed in the discharge of its duties.