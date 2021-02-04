From Ighomuaye Lucky Benin

oba Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday sacked the presiding priest of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Benin, Harrison Okao, over an alleged violation of age-long tradition and custom.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, in Benin.

“Benin Traditional Council wishes to inform the public that in the name of the Almighty God and the Great Royal Ancestors, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin and the traditional head of Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin, has been constrained by traditional dictates to reluctantly approve the recommendation of the removal of Okao as the Ohenosa of the cathedral by the joint elders committee and some senior chiefs of the Oba palace, Benin.

“The recommendation and eventual acceptance by His Royal Majesty the monarch is predicated upon long-standing lingering breach and Okao’s nonchalant attitude pertaining to the age-old custom and tradition regarding the continuous unauthorised officiating as Ohenosa at the cathedral,” he said in the statement.

He said the decision is expected to bring lasting peace, sanity and tranquility to the holy spiritual environment that is imperative in the Holy Aruosa because of the non-compliance with tradition and custom by Okao over several years.

The release however ordered that all property, paraphernalia of office as Ohenosa and keys of the cathedral should be handed over to Esere, head of Iweguae just as it also refrain him from operating the bank accounts of the church with immediate effect.