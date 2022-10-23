From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday afternoon, staged a solidarity road walk after his 6th year Coronation anniversary thanksgiving held at the Holy Aruosa church Cathedral in Benin City, in affection for residents of Edo State.

Decked in red traditional regalia with white stripes, studded beads and other paraphernalia, the Oba took everyone by surprise while walking on foot, as Benin residents including bystanders, chiefs, Dukes, worshippers, market women and Palace functionaries joined the two kilometer road procession from the church to his Palace in Benin City.

Akpakpava, and other adjoining streets, and the popular King square were temporarily lockdown during the procession, while Igbo Cultural dance troupe and members of the Benin Royal family, sang, danced and made an oration onto the highly revered Benin monarch as he led his wives, Oloi (Queens) and children, including his quadruplets who turned one year in August 2022 to the thanksgiving service, amidst cheers.

Security personnel and Royal guards and Palace functionaries, braved the odds to control the see of heads including Paparazzi, to avoid shoving during the peaceful walk by the Oba who is the spiritual leader of the church.

Earlier in his sermon, the presiding Priest of Holy Aruosa, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, commended the monarch for his exploits on the throne of his forebears, particularly the return of looted Benin artefacts and prayed to almighty God and his ancestors for peace and wisdom.

Igbinoghodua, advised Nigerians to live a righteous life and shun greed in order to qualify for God’s blessings.