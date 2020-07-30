Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, charged Muslims in the state to hold prayers and fasting sessions for politicians to be obedient to electoral laws and for peaceful gubernatorial election in Edo State.

“I urge you Muslims to hold prayers, fasting sessions for politicians to be obedient to electoral laws and for peaceful gubernatorial election in Edo State”, he said.

The Oba, in his Eid-el-Kabir celebration message to the Muslim faithful, also said they should use the period to extend hands of fellowship to all, irrespective of their religious persuasion.

He urged them to endeavour to practice love, forgiveness, harmonious co-existence and obedience to constituted authority.

He tasked them to continue to imbibe the virtues of obedience to the will of Allah as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, the festival of obedience.

He, however, wished the entire Muslims a happy and successful Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

