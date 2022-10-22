From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, on Saturday, wished the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, well in his quest to become the country’s president.

The Oba made the wish when he received Atiku and his delegates during a courtesy call on him in his palace in Benin.

The Oba urged Atiku to consider the state as his home and not otherwise noting that it is a home away from home for him.

The monarch said he has been following his (Atiku’s) assurances to Nigerians ever since the political campaigns started.

He prayed that God and the ancestors should grant the PDP candidate his heart desires.

“I have been following your assurances to Nigerians since you began your presidential political campaigns,” he stated.

“And we pray that God and our ancestors should bring your heart desires to fruition.

“We have you in our prayers and I want to wish you well,” the Oba of Benin said.

Earlier, the PDP presidential candidate said he was at the palace to seek the Oba’s blessings as the presidential campaigns continue.

He said it would be out of place for him to have come to the state without visiting the palace for his blessings.

Atiku said the Oba of Benin has a very significant role to play as one of the front-line paramount rulers who have constantly ensured that there is peace in the country.

He thanked the Oba for receiving him in his palace.