Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, will pay a historic visit to the Obong of Calabar, Natural Ruler and Treaty King, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, on Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The visit, according to sources close to the Obong’s Palace in Calabar, is a thank-you-tour as well as an opportunity to build further cultural ties between the Efiks and the ancient Benin Kingdom.

The Oba of Benin is expected to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency, the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, on Monday, January 14 and may later meet with the sons and daughters of Edo State before leaving for Port Harcourt to visit Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

According to the Assistant Secretary of the Etubom Council in Obong Traditional Rulers Council, Etubom Eyo Effiom, the Oba of Benin is on a visit to thank the Efik royalty for the cordial relationship that has existed between the two kingdoms in the past three hundred years.

He said: “When the Ewuare II was coronated as the Oba of Benin in 2016, the Obong of Calabar was present. I was also there to witness the coronation.

“He had done this to the President, done a similar thing to the Sultan of Sokoto. So, he’s now coming to South-South. Then they will use the opportunity to fine-tune their royalties.”