From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday, told the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, that his reputations proceded him.

He said this when he received the LP presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti in his palace in Benin City.

The presidential candidate of the LP who received a barrage of questions from the monarch who needed some clarifications from him, said he read that land was given to him and he turned the offer down and that he should confirm if that information was true.

Oba Ewuare II further hinted him that there are a lot of temptations in office and asked if he could resist them and remain clean?

The monarch further said that there has been a lot of arguments about his popularity.

He said some said he is only popular on the social media while some said otherwise, adding that he has tried to find out from both the old and the young and that what he has seen is quite amazing.

The monarch maintained that the Benin throne, right from time immemorial, has remained apolitical as he is the father to all, blesses and advises all who seek for political position and others.

He said the throne is interested in the one who has the interest of Nigerians at heart, one who can make life meaningful for all.

Responding to the monarch’s questions, the Presidential candidate of the LP, Obi, said it was true that he actually returned the land given to him.

On the question of resisting temptations that are associated with office, he said he and his running mate would do all in their power to resist and fight corruption in the country.

Earlier, Obi who said he was in his palace with his team to seek for his blessings as he embarks on his campaign, said the forthcoming election should not be based on religion and ethnic sentiments but on competency and one who can deliver to Nigerians the dividends of democracy.

He said his government will leverage on the country’s population and vast lands to boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and make life better for Nigerians.

Obi and his running mate who were in Edo State for a campaign rally, left the palace late yesterday evening for the campaign at Baptist Convention Ground along TV Road, Benin City, where he promised to rebuild the country if elected.

Besides, he promised to end nepotism in the country and ensure that women and youths would never go hungry.