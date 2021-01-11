From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has cautioned Enigie (Dukes) collaborating with youths in their communities on resuscitating the activities of banned Community Development Associations (CDAs) under different guises, warning that those found flouting the ban would be made to face the wrath of the law and ancestral consequences.

‎The Benin monarch gave the warning while reacting to some issues raised by the Benin Christian community led by Rev Godspower Ogbomwan when they visited the Oba after a weeklong New Year prayer, stressing ‘the resurging CDAs across the various communities in Benin kingdom through different means will never see the light of the day”.

The Oba attributed the worsening security situation and other social crimes in the country to deviation from family values, as well as traditional and cultural norms of the land, and enjoined religious leaders to desist from practices which are inimical to societal growth.

He commended the efforts of the Benin Christian community and assured that the palace would not renege in its prayers and other spiritual exercises for the good of the state.

The Benin monarch noted that the achievements recorded so far in the Benin Kingdom was due to the power of God and the Ancestors, just as he said he recognises the important role of prayers in ruling a kingdom.

He urged Christians not to relent in praying to God to grant Nigerian leaders at all levels wisdom and the ability to lead the people on the path of peace, unity and progress, adding that ‘the prevailing cases of cultism, kidnapping, arm robbery and insecurity are temptations to test our faith,’ while admonishing the people to get closer to God.

One of the first actions the Oba took when he ascended the throne was a ban on CDAs which constituted obstacles to land developers who were being extorted by community youths. His pronouncement was later backed with a law passed by the Edo State House of Assembly banning activities of CDAs across the state.

On his part, Ogbonmwan saluted the Omo N’Oba for his performances which he described as excellent within the short period he has been on the throne, noting that his reign has restored peace and tranquillity in all the communities in the Benin Kingdom.