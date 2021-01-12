From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, cautioned Enigie (Dukes) collaborating with youths in their communities to resuscitate activities of banned Community Development Associations (CDAs) warning that those found flouting the ban would be made to face the wrath of the law and ancestral consequences.

He spoke in a reaction to some issues raised by the Benin Christian community led by Rev. Godspower Ogbomwan when they visited him after a weeklong New Year prayer.

“The resurging CDAs across the various communities in Benin kingdom through different means will never see the light of the day.”

Oba attributed the worsening security situation and other social crimes in the country to deviation from family values, as well as traditional and cultural norms of the land, and enjoined religious leaders to desist from practices which are inimical to societal growth.

He commended the efforts of the Benin Christian community and assured that the palace would not renege in its prayers and other spiritual exercises for the good of the state.

The Benin monarch said the achievements recorded so far in Benin Kingdom was due to the power of God and the ancestors, just as he said he recognised the important role of prayers in ruling a kingdom.

He, therefore, urged Christians not to relent in praying to God to grant the nation’s leaders at all levels wisdom and the ability to lead the people on the path of peace, unity and progress.