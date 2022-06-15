Sports enthusiast, HRH Olatunde Oginni and the table topper, Toba Fadulu have emerged champions of FATOIL Badminton Doubles Championship after the final duel at the Badminton section Ibadan Tennis Club (ITC) on Monday.

The badminton event was organised to celebrate and commemorate the birthday of Otunba Olusola Omole, the captain of the section.

Oba Oginni, who owns the defunct Flogin Football Club, paired Toba Fadulu to subdue Bamidele Ogunrinola and Oluseyi Kayode-Adedeji in the double competition inside the indoor Badminton court of ITC Iyaganku, Ibadan.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The celebrant, Otunba Omole, also played a ceremonial match before the final game as part of activities arranged to entertain friends and well-wishers that came in large numbers to celebrate with him.

Oba Oginni, in his remark after the prize presentation, commended the celebrant for his love for the development of badminton and prays that he will witness many years.

The President of Ibadan Tennis Club, Prince Oluwole Peter Akinyoye was also full of praises for the celebrant over his selfness disposition to the section and the club in general.

Otunba Omole, in his remark, thanked all that contributed to huge success recorded during the competition while he pledged to sustain the tournament as an annual event to commemorate his birthday.

Medals and prizes were presented to winners at the end of the event while lots of freebies were shared to members of the club and guests that graced the event.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .