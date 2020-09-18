In celebration of his three decades as a first class monarch, the Osile Oke-Ona Egba, Oba (Dr.) Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso, the Karunwi III has rolled out a collection of books that captures his struggles, libertarian philosophy and historical journey on the throne so far.

The paramount ruler, who ascended the throne on May 20, 1989, has published several titles since 1990 that were critical and instrumental to the integration and elevation of him as a first class monarch in Egbaland.

His latest memoir titled, My 30 Years of Stewardship On the Throne of My Forefathers, which is being distributed across the country to eminent persons, public libraries and tertiary institutions, provides insight into the lives of people that cherish learning and knowledge as unique ways of adding value through perfect guidance and principles.

The book, which is in three volumes, focuses on the monarch’s achievements and challenges on the throne as an evangelist, author and medical specialist. It also explores the Oba’s creative imaginations, charity services, evangelism, lectures, politics, spirituality, business and remarkable accounts of his stewardship and towering influence in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

Furthermore, readers will in the collection, encounter Oba Tejuoso not only as a traditional ruler but also a medical doctor, business mogul, life coach and religious leader, who does not hesitate to proclaim Jesus Christ and preach the Christian doctrine in his every encounter with the world.

Other books credited to Oba Tejuoso include Ripples on So Far, So Memorable (1991) Oranmiyan, What Is in a Name (2013), Promise of God through His Anointed Servant (2014), The Ultimate Honour (1989), When Leaders Hurt (2018), The Triumph of Light over Darkness (2015), and A Time in Times with Octogenarian (2018).