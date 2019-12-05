Funeral of a retired director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (now Radio Nigeria ), Pa Edward Imogbore Obadan, begins today with a service of songs at St James Anglican Church, Akpakpava, Benin at 4pm.

A commendation service will hold at the same venue on Friday at 10am. Thereafter, his remains will leave for his village, Oke old site in Owan West local Government Area, Edo State.

Service of songs/lying-in-state holds at Obadan family compound in the village at 5pm.

On Saturday, funeral service takes place at St Pauls Anglican Church, Oke old site, Ora at 10am followed by internment. Reception follows immediately.

Pa Obadan was born on May 24, 1932. He died on November 13 in Benin.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in-laws and cousins.