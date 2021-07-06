SHELT Global Limited has announced the appointment of Dr. Peter Adewale Obadare as a member of the advisory board of its wholly owned entity in Nigeria, Cyber Immune Limited, effective as of July 1, 2021.

The company expressed confidence that Obadare would bring a wealth of experience, diversity of skills and regional experience to the board.

Obadare’s purpose will be to counsel, guide and support Cyber Immune Limited and SHELT Global in fulfilling their vision and objective of being one of the leading providers of Security Operation Center (SOC) in Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, the managing director of SHELT Global Limited, Mr. Youssef Abillama, said: “We are confident that Dr. Adewale will bring a depth of skills and regional insights that will continue to enrich the experience of the Board. We are most honored to have Dr. Adewale agree to be a member of the Advisory Board and grateful for the time and energy he will dedicate in order to assist us in fulfilling our vision in the region”.

Shelt Global Limited is a technologically advanced European based Managed Security Service provider (MSSP), offering a versatile range of cybersecurity services to leading institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa, in partnership with some of the most renowned names in the industry.

SHELT GLOBAL LIMITED has been nominated for 2020 by Enterprise Security Magazine as one the top 10 Managed Security Service Providers in Europe.

Obadare Peter Adewale is the Co-Founder and the Chief Operating Officer of Digital Encode Limited.

Peter is arguably the most “Credentialed” PAN-African CyberSecurity & GRC Thought Leader, a Fellow British Computer Society (FBCS), Fellow Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Fellow Institute of Information Management (FIIM), Fellow Enterprise Security Risk Management (FESRM), Fellow Institute of Brand Management (FIBM), Chartered Information Technology Professional (CITP).

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.