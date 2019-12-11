Nigerian striker, Obafemi Martins has denied a report linking him up with a Saudi Arabia football club on a deal worth $1.5 million

An online media platform had reported last month that Martins, a former player of Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua, rejected the offer in Saudi on the ground that the oil-rich country does not have a top night club.

“How on earth will I even reject an offer because of the absence of night clubs in a place? Fortunately, there is even no deal for me in Saudi Arabia that I will reject,” Martins told to P.M. EXPRESS, adding “it is rather so unfortunate, the people behind this report were supposed to make their finding right.

“I am an open person and friendly to any journalist who wants to know anything about me. I think putting facts right and balancing stories are some of the hallmarks of a good journalist,” Martins said.