Obafemi Akinwunmi Martins is a Nigerian footballer who plays as a forward.

He is known for his speed on the ball. After leaving Nigeria for Italy at age 16, he has since played for a number of top-division clubs around Europe.

He began his senior career in 2002 at Serie A club Inter Milan, before moving to Premier League club Newcastle in 2006, and then to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg in 2009.

Having joined Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan in July 2010, they loaned him to Birmingham City in January 2011.

And his football sojourn has seen him play in the US’ MLS before pitching his tent in China where he earned millions in his illustrious football career.

The former Eagles star has never hidden his wealth, known for acquiring flashy cars, the Nerrazzurri striker showed one of his prized possession: a beautiful yacht on his instagram.