The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has cleared the gridlock on Kabba-Obajana-Lokoja road in Kogi.

Mr Solomon Agure, the state Sector Commander of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Saturday that motorists and commutters could now have unhindered traffic flow on the road.

“It’s true there was a mild traffic jam on Obajana road between 12.30p.m. and 1 p.m. of Friday,, but our personnel were on top of the situation and cleared it within less than 30 minutes.

“There was a vehicle that broke down around there which brought about the gridlock on the highway.

“But as we speak the traffic flows very well without any obstruction.

“The fact is that Obajana road is a very busy highway due to the number of vehicles that plies it every minute as a gate way.

“Therefore, once a vehicle breaks down, in less than five minutes there will definitely be traffic jam.

“FRSC is aware of this challenge and has put in place measures to address it once it happens,” he explained.

Agure also denied reports that Friday’s gridlock went on for about 12 hours before the situation was brought under control.

“The incident took my men less than 30 minutes to clear and allow for free flow of traffic on the road.

“We are aware of the heavy traffic that will be on Obajana road as the Christmas is around the corner, that was why we quickly cleared the traffic,” he said.

The sector commander, therefore, appealed to motorists to ensure that their vehicles are road worthy and to drive with care to avoid accidents. (NAN)