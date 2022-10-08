The Kogi State Government said it has uncovered an alleged plots by the Dangote Group to launch mayhem across the state, attack government officials and also “obliterate” documents containing agreements between the government and the group of company.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the government is in possession of a 28-minute WhatsApp call recording of what he described as satanic resolutions reached by officials of the Dangote Group during a meeting they held on Friday night to chaos in the state.

Fanwo said some of the alleged satanic plans by Dangote were to use the Department of State Security and other security agencies to arrest top government officials on frivolous charges; use the Economic and Financial Crime Commission to arrest some government officials in order to cow them and to also use the media to promote falsehood against the government and people of Kogi State.

He further revealed that the company officials resolved to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings against certain government officials, block all the major highways across the state with their trucks to make it impossible for the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to move out of the state capital.

Among other plans, the Dangote Group resolved at the said meeting to put out a false allegation that officials of the government that went to carry out the directive of the state House of Assembly made away with N207 million belonging to the Company, the statement said.

He said the over 28 minutes recorded meeting typified the mindset of an economic oppressor “who thinks he can use every apparatus of the Federal Government to fight our dear state into submission.”

“We have uncovered certain plans by the Dangote Group at a meeting held last night to cause chaos across the state as a counter-attack against the State Government’s decision to get its own legally supported equity from the Obajana Cement Company. The latest strategy stems from frustrations occasioned by the failure of the Dangote Group to misinform the general public and its shareholders as the State Government has consistently and continuously presented the facts of the matter to the public.

“A top Management Staff of Dangote Group erroneously called a top Government official as the said meeting was going on to hatch their satanic plans against the Government and people of Kogi State. The call which came in at 10.06pm went on for 28 minutes, 12 seconds, detailing how the Dangote Group intends to doctor documents to prove they own the cement company, 100 per cent; how they intend to use the DSS and other security agencies to arrest top Government Officials on frivolous charges; how they intend to use the EFCC to arrest some Government officials in order to cow them; how they also intend to use the media to promote falsehood against the Government and people of Kogi State and sundry other satanic plans against the people and Government of our dear state.

“The over 28 minutes recorded meeting typifies the mindset of an economic oppressor who thinks he can use every apparatus of the Federal Government to fight our dear state into submission. Nigeria is what it is today because certain individuals think they own the country and can get away with any atrocity they commit.

“We make bold to say that if the Dangote Group attempts to carry out any of his threats or deny our claims above, which are supported by facts, we will release visuals and audio of the said meeting and the whole world will see the mindset and modus operandi of Alh. Aliko Dangote and his conglomerate. We are a people that cannot be destroyed by the whims and caprices of the capitalist dominance that the Dangote Group stands for,” the statement read.

While calling on security agencies to be on red alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order, Fanwo said, “It is our wish to ensure the agitation to reclaim our equity at Obajana is non-violent as we have all that is required to win the battle. Security agencies should resist the temptation of being used by the Dangote Group to harass officials of Government and our people as hatched at the ill-fated meeting.”