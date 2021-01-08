Former President Barack Obama has said history will not be kind to incumbent President Donald Trump over the violence that erupted at the Capitol, Washington D.C, on Wednesday.

The Capitol Building is the seat of the American Congress, equivalent to Nigeria’s national assembly. Obama, said Americans would be kidding themselves if they treated the chaos as a total surprise. He blamed the Republican Party and the conservative media for egging on their followers to go violent should Biden’s victory be upheld.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted his condemnation of the violence in the Capitol, saying that the cause is to obtain an ‘honest’ vote and stop voter fraud. “Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party,” he tweets. “Violence is rejected, condemned and counter productive. Antifa involvement is no excuse. It contradicts our values.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, while condemning the violence inside the Capitol building said there would be a “peaceful and orderly transition of power.”

American journalist and author Howard Kurtz said American democracy came under attack , not the rhetorical kind that usually evaporates on the airwaves, but an actual, physical mob assault meant to derail the peaceful transfer of power.

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis rebuked President Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of fomenting violence at the U.S. Capitol and poisoning Americans’ respect for fellow citizens.