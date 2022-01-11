By Chinelo Obogo

Member, House of Representatives for Eti Osa constituency in Lagos, Babajide Obanikoro has awarded bursaries to students and cash grants to traders as part of his constituency project for 2022.

Speaking at his constituency office, yesterday, Obanikoro said the students’ bursary was to enable them meet some of their immediate financial needs and the cash grants for petty traders to help boost their businesses. He said injecting cash into the constituency would increase the bottom line of GDP of Eti Osa.

“This year, we plan to heavily focus on the technological advancement of our constituents because we believe the world has gone digital and the earlier we keyed into it, the better for our growth. That is why we have decided to start the year by distributing 1, 000 laptops to some of our students, residents associations and also to our friends the Eti Osa police. It is my believe these laptops will aid our students in school work, help some of our constituents in their businesses and our Police stations in areas of information management and record keeping.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We will also be giving some of our students bursaries, to enable them meet some of their immediate school financial needs and also have some petty traders who will be beneficiaries of cash grant to help boost their businesses. Injecting these empowerment programmes into our constituency will increase the bottom line GDP of Eti Osa and give succour to our constituents.”