From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Ilajo Royal Family of Owe Kingdom has praised the judgement of Court of Appeal restoring the rights of the family to challenge the appointment of Chief Dele Owoniyi as Obaro of Kabba.

An appeal court sitting in Abuja had on Wednesday declared the judgement by a lower court in Lokoja, which threw out the case of the Ilajo royal family challenging the appointment of Chief Dele Owoniyi as the Obaro of Kabba on the basis that it was statue barred, as wrong and a miscarriage of justice.

In a statement signed by Chief Henry Oluwole Aiyewumi on behalf of the ilajo royal family and made available to newsmen in lokoja , it describes the judgement as a gateway to the justice which had been denied the family by the lower court.

The statement reads:

“This judgement of the Court of Appeal is a triumph of the rule of law over forces of coercion and the Ilajo Royal Family commends the justices of the Appeal Court for their coherent,factual and incisive decisions.

“The judgement has shown that no matter how far a lie may travel and no matter how beautiful its adornments are made to look, the truth will catch up with it.

“Again, we commend the Judiciary for its courage to deliver a judgement predicated on justice.” the statement added