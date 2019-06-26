Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Yoruba Obas Forum, an association of Yoruba monarchs, has sounded a warning to Fulani herdsmen involved in killings and other atrocities in Yorubaland.

The native monarchs made this known Tuesday night in a communiqué released following a meeting held on Monday at Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan.

In the communiqué signed by HRM Oba Samuel Adeoye, the interim President of the association and other executive members, the traditional rulers deliberated on issues affecting the Yoruba nation, including national security, particularly as it affects Yorubaland; reinvigorating Yoruba traditional institution, and Yoruba Diaspora and fake Obas.

The communiqué states:

“As a result of the unspeakable and alarming rate of insecurity and activities of supposed Fulani herdsmen and kidnappers in the country especially in Yoruba land, Yoruba Obas unanimously agreed that the following measures should be taken, that henceforth, no Yoruba Oba shall allocate any portion of land for the purpose of grazing cattle especially to the Fulani herdsmen without thorough investigation into the genuineness of such venture. “It is advised that the Fulanis committing these atrocities should be pronounced terrorists and the Federal Government must take measures at the earliest possible time. “The law enforcement agencies should be properly equipped to forestall the security challenges affecting the nation. “The Federal Government must take action against those bankrolling the activities of these notorious Fulani killer herdsmen. “It is indeed germane for Yoruba Obas to utilize our traditional system in enhancing security. “We must reinforce our local security outfits and community policing to curtail all source of security menace. “In order to arrest the spate of insecurity across the country, the Forum calls for the establishment of state and community policing.”

On the issue of Diaspora and fake Obas, the monarchs resolved that: