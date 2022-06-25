By Sunday Ani

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has other Lagosians and well wishers to congratulate the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he marks his 57th birthday.

Obasa equally extended the same congratulatory message to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who also marks his 60th birthday

In his congratulatory message to the Governor by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Eromosele Ebhomele, Obasa told the Governor: “Your purposefulness and dedication to serving the people of Lagos has resulted in unprecedented achievements even in the face of current economic realities.

“Under your administration and supported by the state legislature, our dear state has kept on setting the pace for others to follow as we grow greater and develop better.

“As you celebrate your birthday, my colleagues and I pray to God to continue to keep you in good health. Amen.”

He also commended Gbajabiamila for making Lagos and Nigeria proud in the mature way and manner he has piloted the affairs of the Green Chambers.

“Your exemplary leadership and initiatives in the conduct of legislative business have constantly stood you out as a worthy legislator that deserves to be celebrated.

“History will always be kind to you as the architect of transformational leadership in the House of Representatives with your remarkable landmark achievements.

“I wish you sound health, outstanding success, more wisdom and long life. Amen,” Obasa prayed.