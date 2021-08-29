By Sunday Ani

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Mudashiru Obasa, on Sunday, commiserated with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state over the loss of its officials in different circumstances.

The party, which recently lost its state’s chairman, Dr. Michael Adegbola Dominic, also lost its secretary in Lagos, Prince Muiz Shodipe Dosunmu.

Other members and officials of the party in the state who also died recently included PDP’s Lagos West vice chairman, Alhaji Monsuru Ajagbe, and its women leader in the state, Yeye Shola Oladehinbo.

The party also lost its LGA Chairmen for Badagry, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

Painful and solemn as the period could have been for its members, the Speaker urged the party to remain strong even as he prayed that God grants rest to the departed souls.

He also urged members of the party at various levels to take solace in the fact that the departed officials had played their roles for the growth and progress of democracy in the state and the nation.

“As religious people, we understand the place of the Divine God in everything that we do. We believe that God gives and takes. We only pray for His mercies at all times.

“As politicians, we also understand the roles we all play for the progress of our state or the nation. Irrespective of our political differences, we are, first, human beings with blood and water inside us.

“As human beings, the least expected of us is to constantly show compassion, have human feelings and show love to one another.

“It is on these notes that I commiserate with the PDP and its officials both at the national and Lagos State levels over the demise of their colleagues in the state,” Obasa said in a statement from his media office.

The Speaker further urged the party not to abandon all those left behind by the departed as this is the time to show them love.