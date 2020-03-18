Wilfred Eya, Politics Editor

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, is an astute politician, who has shown that every dream is realisable as long as the dreamer is focused and committed. From a humble beginning as a local government councillor in 1999, Obasa has grown to become a key figure in the political calculus of Lagos, climbing to number three in order of ranking in the state. Incidentally, his accomplishments have not blown him off. He has remains humble, unassuming and inspiring.

A 2006 Law graduate from the Lagos State University, Obasa’s entry into the political scene in 1999 as a councilor in Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, brought out the visionary leadership quality in him, as well as his charitable spirit. These two traits endeared him to his constituents. The reward came when he presented himself to represent his constituency, Agege Constituency 1, in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2003, as the constituents massively cast their votes for him. He did not disappoint his voters. His sterling performance in the business of law making is the only reason he has remained in the House since 2003. He became the Speaker of the Eighth Assembly on June 8, 2015 and was reelected by his colleagues to continue with his good works in the current Ninth Assembly.

Born in Agege on November 11, 1972, the 47-year-old lawmaker, who first represented his constituency on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) before it was transformed into the current All Progressives Congress (APC), had his primary education at St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Surulere, Lagos. He later proceeded to the Archbishop Aggrey Memorial Secondary School, Mushin, Ilasamaja, Lagos, where he obtained his West Africa School Certificate.

Obasa has received several awards of excellence in the past as testimonies to his success in leadership. Some of such awards include Legislator of the Year; Podium Recognition Awards 2016 by Podium International; Evergreen Lawmaker of the Year 2016 by APC Volunteers; Lagos Award of Excellence; Man of the Year Award by Agege Awards Organisation; Best House of Assembly Speaker 2016 by Global Excellence; Outstanding Leaders Award by Christian Coalition Against Corruption, Speaker of the Year 2016 by City People Magazine; Mentorship/Leadership Award by R&A City Hotel, Ikeja Committee of Friends; and Certificate of Excellence by the State of Georgia, USA among others.

He has attended leadership training at the Cambridge University, United Kingdom (UK) as well as undertaken a certificate course on legislation, which was organised by the UK Parliament.