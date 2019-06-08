Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, inaugurated the Ninth State House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, congratulated all the lawmakers on their election and promised that his administration will ensure a harmonious relationship with the legislature.

“I congratulate all the 40 elected lawmakers who are members of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Your election is a testimony of the progressive ideals which we have sustained since 1999. Although we belong to different arms of government, we are all accountable to this dear state. The executive arm of government will enhance a harmonious relationship with the other two arms as has always been done. We will not only uphold this tradition, we will raise the bar because no arm of government can survive without the other. The journey of four years has started and now is the time to put all hands on deck.

“I signed into law the Appropriation bill and three other bills passed by the Assembly. In the coming days, I will be seeking your cooperation to Pay Pass bills that will be sent to you from time to time for the development and progress of the state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Following the reading of proclamation for the commencement of the 9th Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa (Agege 1) and Wasiu Eshinlokun (Lagos Island 1) were unanimously re-elected for the second time as speaker and deputy speaker respectively. Obasa was nominated by Moshood Oshun, while Eshinlokun was nominated by Tunde Braimoh.