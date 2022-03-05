From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a study in patriotism, leadership and courage.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari was this in his congratulatory massage to Obasanjo on his 85th birthday.

The President said on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians in general, he felicitates with the former President on his 85th birthday, joining family, friends and associates in celebrating the joyous occasion.

Buhari said he believes the former Head of State, 1976 – 1979 and former President of Nigeria, 1999-2007, “is a study in patriotism, leadership and courage, leading the country to democratic government in 1979 and taking over the reins of power as elected President in 1999.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

President Buhari affirmed that the former President’s influence continues to resonate beyond the country, extending to the international community and multilateral institutions.

As a former military and civilian leader, with a strong network nationally and internationally, the President extolled the wisdom, insight and versatility that Obasanjo brings to bear on things, reflecting his experience, diligence and versatility.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“On his 85th birthday, the President joins family members in thanking God for the life, health and alertness of the former leader, praying for grace and more strength as he serves country, Africa and the world.”