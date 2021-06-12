From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The National Youth Congresses for Better Nigeria (NYCBN) accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of jeopardising the future of Nigeria.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the National President of the NYCBN, Ali Wali, and made available to newsmen in Dutse.

Wali, who described the sixteen-year tenure of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a disaster for the country, said Nigerians are reaping what PDP had sowed during their tenure.

According to him, “this country has never been subjected to much damage than the sixteen years of PDP held power, out of which former President Olusegun Obasanjo led for eight years.”

The statement also said of the ex-President that he “was also accused of misuse of public funds to pursue his third term agenda and allegation of that he spent N300 billion on construction and maintenance of misery Nigerian roads.”