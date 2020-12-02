By Lukman Olabiyi

The long term frosty relationship between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams yesterday came to an end with their reconciliation.

The ex president and Adams put aside their differences at a reconciliation meeting, held at the Lekki residence of the Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo

The long-term rift between the duo was gathered to have lasted for 15 years.

The meeting, held behind closed door, had in attendance, Afenifere

Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, Basorun Segun Sanni, and Mr. Akin Osuntokun among others

Apart from reconliation of the duo, the meeting also took far reaching decisions on major and critical issues affecting the Yoruba nation to be basis of consultation with other leaders in Yoruba land

Speaking shortly after the meeting,

Adams said the meeting was a robust deliberation with particular interest in the state of the nation, including insecurity, unity among others.