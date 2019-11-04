Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president, has arrived Makurdi, the Benue capital, ahead of the ground breaking ceremony of Catholic School for Children with Special Needs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo arrived the Benue Government House at about 3 pm, yesterday,. and headed straight to the Presidential Lodge, located within the complex.

NAN reports that the school, which is being built by the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, is cited at Igbor, Gwer East area in the north-central state.

The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for today.